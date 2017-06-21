Katrina Kaif trying to get across an airport line divider is basically all of us – view pics!

Katrina Kaif is as flawless as a human being gets. She is beautiful, she is smart, she is funny, she is fit – she is everything that all us peasants want to be. No wonder she is apple of the eye of the paparazzi. Call it a silver lining for us but even people like her have their bad days! For instance, her latest outing. She was clicked at the airport in Mumbai behaving like a normal human being – crawling under the line divider to get to the other side quicker. And thus, giving us this gem of a picture!

Here is she all flawless and glowing

Here is she doing the powerwalk like the confident diva she is

…and here is she letting us know that even goddesses have bad picture days!



Here is she back with her lovely smile!

If you want to see Katrina Kaif being all awkward and goofy, her upcoming film is the answer. She will be next seen in Jagga Jasoos, directed by Anurag Basu. She stars alongside her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor and has been promoting the movie with him. From the songs and trailer of the film it is clear that the movie will have Katrina play a quirky and goofy character. She is tumbling over things, dancing weirdly on the streets of Morocco in Jagga Jasoos. Maybe her character from the film took over her persona at her latest airport outing.

But again this is one of the few rare times when Katrina had a bad picture day. And to put your thought process back into perspective, here are some absolutely gorgeous pictures of Katrina, that do justice to her…

Katrina is love.