Katrina Kaif turns media manager for Shah Rukh Khan – view pic

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif make one helluva pair. We have loved their chemistry in Yash Chopra’s swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The two actors are teaming up again for Aanand L Rai’s film titled Zero. We don’t get enough pictures from the sets of the film because the makers are extremely strict about keeping plot details under wraps. You see SRK essays the role of a dwarf in the film. And we have next to no clue what role Katrina is essaying. But thankfully we have a new picture from the sets of the super-secret film and we have to thank SRK’s new media manager for that. Turns out the actor has appointed Katrina for the post. WHAAAAAATTT?

In a picture posted by SRK, we see the actor, looking dapper, sharing the frame with Katrina, director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma. The actor is sleepy AF in the pic while others around him appear to be amused by this. Of course Shah Rukh is only pretending to sleep. Though, the real gold lies in the caption of the picture. SRK wrote, "When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can't keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager )". Yes, we are talking about that tiny detail in the brackets.

When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018

No, we don’t really think Katrina has been appointed by SRK to look after his social media. Maybe she insisted that SRK put up this pic. The comical theme of the image matches more with Kat’s Instagram consistency. As for SRK, this is one of the rare clear pictures he has posted on his social media. Maybe Katrina is doing a great job with handling his media.

BTW we can’t wait to the trailer of Zero. The teaser gave us high-hopes for this VFX heavy drama about a dwarf played by SRK. Zero also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role.