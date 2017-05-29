Katrina Kaif wants the ‘Force To Be With You’ as you tackle Monday Blues

Okay so Katrina Kaif just earned herself a few more fans in the Stars Wars fandom with her latest reference to the famous ‘May The Force Be With You’ line. Although it came as a surprise when we first read her Insta caption but soon all that we could tell was ‘she’s our bae!’ As Star Wars fans, we know very well about the dearth of ardent fans of the space franchise. But here we have, the very gorgeous Katrina, slaying us with her lovely pic and making a reference to one of the best films! Our blues have certainly disappeared Miss Kaif and it’s all thanks to your caption more than your picture.

However, as we mentioned earlier, since there is a dearth of SW fans here in India, they might not get the effect of the line, ‘May The Force Be With You’. In fact, we’re pretty sure that most of the fans would find the pic way way better than the caption. The sunkissed pic with Katrina twirling and letting the world see her ditzy and dainty side, it surely is cute! Plus, her casual avatar is so impressive that budding fashionistas are going to take quick notes of it. She calls it a breezy Monday on her Insta caption and after seeing the pic, we’re totally in agreement. The easy-breezy pic is quite the one to brighten blues of her fans.

Here’s to a happy breezy Monday . May the force be with you . A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 28, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Katrina Kaif on social media is like a blessing! Who would’ve expected Kat to be social media savvy? We certainly weren’t ready for this but we’re definitely glad that she is part of the brigade. In fact, we would like to thank Karan Johar’s threats for without that, the actress would’ve never taken on social media like such a boss! Not only is she posting stuff on a regular basis but is also consistently entertaining her fans on the Insta app. Yes, Facebook was her initial favourite but looks like she prefers the photo sharing app better. She saw, she came and she conquered Facebook and Insta but what about Twitter? Is that on her cards too? Well, Katrina is still contemplating the thought. We, on the other hand are convinced that she would be kickass on the microblogging site!

Agreed? Tell us your thoughts in the comments box below.