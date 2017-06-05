Katrina Kaif wants to strangle Ranbir Kapoor – watch Jagga Jasoos behind the scenes video

This video of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Jagga Jasoos is bound to shoo away your Monday morning blues and also bring a smile on your face. Well, looks like the mood on Anurag Basu’s film set was pretty chilled. The actress is seen making funny faces and some hatke Charlie Chaplin like dance moves, something you’ve possibly not seen our Chikni Chameli doing before. Katrina remains the heart and soul of this video and yes, Anurag Basu too manages to surprise fans with some beeped abuses. Katrina shared the video on her Facebook page and aptly wrote, “Jagga and Jughead. Naach Meri Jaan paisa milega .. A version of behind the scenes … Others coming soon …” Now we bet that after watching this video your wait for the film’s release will indeed feel endless. And yes, also get ready to either turn green with envy or then get motivated to hit the gym asap, because Katrina Kaif’s fit as fiddle figure is going to get some reaction from you. The actress has never looked hotter and her geeky avatar only adds to her appeal.

The video starts with Katrina plotting to whack and strangle Ranbir, but towards the end of it she barely manages to poke the back of his head. And in between there’s ample of fun moments between RK Jr and Kat. Katrina’s expressions are super adorable and will make you laugh out loud. The duo manage to showcase such awesome chemistry in just this 90 odd seconds that we’re sure that the film will be a treat for fans of the two stars. Ranbir, however does not reveal much with his expressions, but he succeeds in literally putting a dancing Katrina down. Their quirky dance moves and fashion in the film is also bound to become a rage once the songs/movie releases.

Here catch Ranbir-Katrina’s crazy dance on streets of Morocco…



Anurag Basu’s much delayed venture, Jagga Jasoos is all set to hit the theatres on July 14. And the promotions for this film has already begun. While buzz was that Ranbir-Katrina’s break up had affected the movie, with clips like these it looks like the film will not really face the brunt of their personal equation. Are you excited to see Ranbir–Katrina together on silver screen again? Post you comments in the box below and stay tuned for the latest news and updates from the world of entertainment right here!