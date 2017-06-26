Katrina Kaif wears a t-shirt that says “Find Your Wild” and we’ve got enough motivation for the day – view HQ pics

T-shirt captions have always fascinated us. Some quirky, some inspirational while some get so outright situational with that person literally trying to let his t-shirt speak on his behalf. But today being Monday, Katrina Kaif decided to drop some ‘wild’ motivation, as she returned from Malta after her brief shoot for Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. Although her face didn’t look that cheerful but her tee had all the good reasons to get us motivated and awaken the wild in us. It says, “Find your wild”. Now isn’t that something most of us keep trying to remind ourselves every now and then? Also read: Airport Style: Katrina Kaif shows us how dressing down can still be the chicest thing around!

Just yesterday Katrina had posted a damn sexy photo from Malta saying, “Me and the deep blue sea”. It was her first pic from the sets but even before anyone could decode her look or anticipate more of Katrina from Thugs, here, she’s back in the city already. Why such a short stint? Probably because of her Jagga Jasoos promotions with her ex Ranbir Kapoor? Or you never know, what if her portion of the shoot was restricted to just a few days only?

Nevertheless, coming back to the captions, Katrina loves playing with words on her tee that way. If you check out her earlier pictures you will notice how she’s boasted from being a ‘troublemaker’ to saying “The Upside”. In fact, long back she had even dared to wear a t-shirt that read, “My boyfriend’s A Vampire” Ahem! Interesting, isn’t it?

While talking about her current state of mind both professionally and personally, Katrina had recently said, “Professionally, I am very happy and at peace with the routine and the way I am approaching work right now — which is that I am ready to focus a lot more on the process and less on the result and not worry or try to see the outcome of things. I want to be a part of the creative process rather than worry about the results. I want to try and do things that challenge me. I have been acting for a certain amount of time. For any person to have longevity in their career, you need to keep reinventing yourself and add different dimensions to your work. You can’t chase it, but you have to be open to it with the right attitude and the right approach towards your work. Personally, I am exactly in the space which is I am completely focused on my films and the work that I am doing. If there are times when your mind wanders, you just have to let it drift and focus on your work again.”

