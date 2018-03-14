Katrina Kaif wishes Aamir Khan on his birthday, and her video will make you want to shake a leg with them!

Today is Aamir Khan‘s birthday and while wishes are pouring in from all corners for the actor, Katrina Kaif took to Twitter to wish the actor. As you know, Aamir is busy shooting for his much awaited film, Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Katrina. She shared a sneak peek video from their dance rehearsal for the film and wished the birthday boy.

Katrina’s caption read, “Happy happpyyy birthday to you Aamir Khan ⭐ dancing into the year like ….. 🕺💃 here’s to many more dances together , hanging off straps , hoops etc Oh …and welcome to Instagram” Katrina Kaif wishes Aamir with this #ThugsOfHindostan rehearsal video” [sic] Aamir has debuted on Instagram just last night as he rung in his 53rd birthday, and like Katrina we are also keen to get more updates from the Perfectionist of Bollywood. Watching this clip, we are eagerly waiting to see the whole dance sequence. Not only their look, but this dance has also left us wanting for more. Check out Katrina’s post here… (Also Read: Here’s the man responsible for Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘viral’ picture from Thugs Of Hindostan)

Aamir flew back to the city today where she was received by Kiran Rao, his better half. They hugged, they kissed and embraced with all the warmth they have for each other; they have been barely getting time to spend together. Kiran also carried a bouquet of flowers to wish hubby dearest on his 53rd birthday.

Recently, rumours were rife that Aamir has gone through the rushes of the film and he was really not convinced with Katrina’s action sequences. He did not find them up to the mark and asked her to rework on the same. It is this perfectionist attitude that makes his films a masterpiece. Thugs Of Hindostan is eagerly awaited, but it will hit the theatres only on Diwali this year.

