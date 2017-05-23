What does it take to get a sexy bod like Katrina Kaif? This video is only a tiny glimpse of the answer

Katrina Kaif and her glorious abs are the envy of many across the world, if not an inspiration. The number of women who aspire to have a set of abs like Katrina is probably in millions. Well, giving us a glimpse at how she manages to stay so sexily fit, the actress shared a workout video on her Facebook page, which of course has gone viral. In the video we see Katrina do a set of exercise that seems to be toning her legs and abs. Her instructor Yasmin Karachiwala looks over her every move keenly and helps her.

This won’t be the first time that a fitness video featuring Katrina Kaif is going viral. We don’t think we have to remind you of the swimming pool bunny hop workout video with Alia Bhatt? That totally made us hit the pool! Didn’t it? Talking about her client Katrina’s performance in the gym, Yasmin had once said, “Katrina is a very strong girl and she doesn’t shy away from any kind of challenge. I can plan any workout for her and know she’ll successfully complete it. It’s very important for me to tell you that Katrina didn’t magically get those amazing abs. She maintains very high fitness levels throughout the year and when a role demands a body like that because of her existing fitness level we plan a workout to achieve the desired results,”

On work front Katrina will be seen in the long-delayed Jagga Jasoos. The movie directed by Anurag Basu, and also starring Ranbir Kapoor has a tentative release planned for the end of this year. The post production of the movie is going on in full swing, and we hope to see it soon up and running in theaters. Other than Jagga Jasoos, Katrina will also be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and also in Anand L Rai’s untitled project starring Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead. The actress is yet to start shooting for both the movies.