Katrina Kaif’s gun wielding avatar on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai will make you forget all about her Barbie doll image- watch video

As we told you Tiger Zinda Hai will wrap up in just few days. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy getting done with their portions. Now you know it’s an actioner with Salman playing an undercover agent. All this while director Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed a lot of images where the actor can be seen holding a gun. But it seems this time you will see Katrina wield a few too. We have a video of the actress learning how to shoot and her coach is her co-star from the film Angad Bedi.

You can see in the video how Angad first shoots the target and then Katrina follows. She isn’t great but we are pretty sure she got a good hang of it. Angad writes, “Last day of shoot on @tigerzindahai putting up my most favourite and memorable moment.” These actors aren’t bad with their aim. In fact, Katrina loved the exercise so much that she was seen giggling a lot. Check out the video right here…

Last day of shoot on @tigerzindahai putting up my most favourite and memorable moment. You gotta up your game if next door is @katrinakaif getting every shot on point!!! A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Angad and Katrina seemed to have bonded a lot on the sets of the film. They are often seen playing cricket together and now even practised shooting together. Katrina had a great time on the last day of the shoot it seems. Check out these pictures and you will know why we are saying so.

Katrina Kaif poses with the #TigerZindaHai crew on her last day of Abu Dhabi shooting pic.twitter.com/RzE5C13YGB — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) September 17, 2017

December 22 is too far away now!