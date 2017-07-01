Katrina – Ranbir’s “genius” conversation, Disha Patani’s hot damn photoshoot, R Madhavan’s post shower selfie – Celebs who kept Instagram busy this week

We’ve found some new celebs who are rocking Instagram and how! Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s candid conversation click, Disha Patani’s hot photoshoot pic, R Madhavan’s ultimate after shower selfie (still can’t get over that one), Athiya Shetty’s alluring OOTD, they’re all our favorite! Well, what can we say, celebs certainly make Instagram one of the best places on earth! Not just their clicks but sometimes their captions also make us super happy. We’ve gotta admit, right now, out of all the celebs, Katrina is literally ahead of the game. Well, she has not reached Priyanka Chopra’s level of mad Insta addiction, but Kat is definitely getting there! She literally posts everyday.

On a similar note, even Disha has made sure that she puts up posts on her account regularly. In fact, she keeps the hot quotient on as all her posts are mainly pics from her photoshoots. Remember the bikini series she released one after the other? Oh man, was that awesome! So you get our point, right? All the celebs have got their area of expertise in terms of what to share on their page and not just us but even their fans are loving it! Anyway, let’s stop the Insta coding for now and check out the pics of the week.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN in a short respite from the gruelling shoot in Malta A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

#JaggaAndJughead . In poignant conversation …. genius is sure to follow . A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels … A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

thick fries before guys A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Tonight at #FeminaWomenAward2017 @feminaindia wearing @bibhumohapatra and @kaj.finejewellery Thank you to all my amazing women for always making me feel beautiful and confident just the way I am @stylebyami @shraddha.naik @susanemmanuelhairstylist @priyangis love you guys! #TeamAT A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Who was your favorite celeb on Insta this week? You can tell us in the comments box below! Stay hooked…