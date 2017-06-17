Katy Perry creates history on Twitter; reaches 100 million followers

Singer Katy Perry is officially the most followed person on Twitter after becoming the first person to reach 100 million followers on the micro-blogging site. Using Perry’s latest album “Witness” as reference, the official Twitter account posted: “Today, we #WITNESS history. Congratulations Katy Perry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty.” Twitter also posted congratulatory clip which previews some of Katy’s top tweets over the years, reports aceshowbiz.com. Perry joined Twitter in 2009 and has been an active user since then. She reached 50 million followers by 2012. She is followed closely behind by singer Justin Bieber with 96.7 million followers and former US president Barack Obama with 90.8 million.

Katy Perry began her career as a gospel singer as a teen and later moved to more secular music. Her first big hit was I Kissed A Girl which also sparked controversy. She has hits like Firework, The One That Got Away, Teenage Dream, California Gurls and more to her credit. She is known for her eye-popping avatars at red carpets. Her worth is $125 million and is one of the best selling artistes of all times.