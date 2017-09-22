Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan has a blast with old friend Usha Uthup – view pics!

The success of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 on the TRP charts has proved that people want to watch sensible stuff as well. With no celebrities, twists or drama, the show has managed to set a new standard in entertainment programming. This week Kaun Banega Crorepati will see transgender activist Gauri Sawant on the hot seat with singing legend Usha Uthup from Kolkata. While Gauri talked about the issues faced by the transgender community, Usha reminded Big B of his days in Kolkata. The special episode will see singing maestro Usha Uthup supporting transgender Gauri Sawant who wishes to build houses for sex workers near Kharghar. Usha will make a musical entry and Gauri will be very emotional on seeing her. She will address her as ‘Amma’. (Also Read: 5 reasons why Amitabh Bachchan and Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is topping the TRP charts)

A source from the set informs, “Gauri Sawant was so overwhelmed seeing Usha Uthup that she broke into tears. She also told Usha that she is her inspiration and tried to replicate the ‘Bindi’ which has been Usha Uthup’s signature style. She was extremely happy to be on the same stage as her idol and couldn’t thank her enough for being an inspiration.” As a sweet gesture, Gauri Sawant gifted handmade bags made by the people living with her to Amitabh Bachchan. During the shoot, Usha Uthup revealed that she knew Amitabh since his Kolkata days and that it feels great to be on the show. She also spoke about how Amitabh Bachchan used to religiously attend her shows and concerts and that is how they got to know each other. Usha Uthup shared an anecdote about Amitabh Bachchan and his struggle. She said that before getting into Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan used to work at a firm in Kolkata and used to attend Usha Uthup’s shows quite often. That is how they met. He was trying his luck in Bollywood at that time. Before the episode ended, Usha Uthup gifted Gauri Sawant a beautiful saree and gifted Amitabh Bachchan a shawl which he wore gracefully.