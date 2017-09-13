Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Has Amitabh Bachchan found his first crorepati of the season?

Amitabh Bachchan‘s iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on television after a gap of three years (the last season was aired in 2014) and the audience is loving every bit of it. The show is said to have received the highest number of registrations, this year. The ninth season opened to great numbers and still continues to be one of the most-watched shows in the nation. Clearly, people are rejoicing the return of this cult show.

If reports are to be believed then the makers have already found their first crorepati of the season. Sony TV released a promo of the show yesterday in which a contestant named Biresh Choudhary is shown to have reached the 15th question, for which the prize money is rupees one crores. While it still remains to be seen whether he managed to cross the milestone, a certain section of the media has it that he has won ‘one crore’ rupees. If this piece of news turns out to be true then Brijesh will become the first one, in season 9, to not only have reached the 15th question but also to have won it. But, the question that still stands is whether he will go for the next question for 7 crore rupees.

Kya #KBC ke manch ko milne wala hai uska pehla Crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye #KBC Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf Sony par.@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Q0rxjrTLvY — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2017

Mr. Bachchan finally announced the first #Crorepati of #KBC2017 and its #BireshChoudhary. #SonyTV #AmitabhBachchan #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBC9 #KBC A post shared by salil sand (@salilsand) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

KBC is based on the International format of the game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. The makers have introduced many new features in the current season. Phone-A-Friend lifeline has been changed to Video Call A Friend. The winning amount has been raised to Rs 7 crore. If a contestant manages to pass the Rs 1 crore level, the next question that he/she plays is now directly for Rs 7 crore. ALSO READ: 5 new things that Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati will introduce in its ninth season