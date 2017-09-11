Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: These jokes on Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show will leave you amused – Read tweets

The ninth season of Amitabh Bachchan‘s popular reality show is on air and many of the show’s regular fans are quite hooked on to it. As you know, the show is based on the English show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ where you have to answer a set of questions to win the grand prize, which, in the case of this season, is Rs 7 crore. Amitabh Bachchan has consistently been the host of the show, except for one season, where Shah Rukh Khan had replaced him as the host.

The new season of the show has been facing quite a few controversies, with Amitabh Bachchan having been accused of featuring a few questions that felt like they were pro-ruling party. Whether this was deliberate or not, we have no clue, but this season of KBC sure has given rise to some very hilarious jokes on Twitter. Here are some of the choicest ticklers!

*KBC*

AB- kise call karenge?

Guy- ji gf ko **calling Aap jis number pe sampark krna chahte h wo abhi anya call par vyast h#Awkwardsilence — Mohtarma (@dimag_mat_kha) September 11, 2017

*KBC*

Mr Bachan – Kaunsi life line use karni hai aapko? Contestant – Phone a friend… Mr Bachan – Kya aapke dost ke pass Aadhar Card Hai? — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 11, 2017

#MondayMotivation

In kbc

Amitab-ye raha next sawal apke leye

Computer-amitab konse software se photo editing krte he

Amitab-bsdk computer — Arpit Sourashtriya (@AptArpit) September 11, 2017

Contestant: I would like to call my friend Amitabh: ok..kya karte hai ye C: Tax inspector hai A: Computer ji sahi answer ko lock kia jaye — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) September 10, 2017

Contestant: I will call my friend Amitabh: Kaun hain aapke mitra? C: Rekhaji, actor A: Computerji Speed Dial number 2 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 11, 2017

[KBC]

Contestant: Sir iska ans btao.

AB: Main kaise bta sakta hun

C: Fir starting mein dialogue kyu pela tha ‘aayiye milkr khelte hai KBC’ — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) September 10, 2017

Amitabh : Aayiye aap aur main khelte hai kaun banega 2 Rupee people.

KRK :Crorepati k hisaab se aaya tha.

A – Aukaat K hisaab se aa. — Mr. Smoker (@Itsmy_rule) September 10, 2017

Do you have any good jokes on the new season of the show? Share them in the comments section below…