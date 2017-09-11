Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: These jokes on Amitabh Bachchan’s reality show will leave you amused – Read tweets

The ninth season of Amitabh Bachchan‘s popular reality show is on air and many of the show’s regular fans are quite hooked on to it. As you know, the show is based on the English show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ where you have to answer a set of questions to win the grand prize, which, in the case of this season, is Rs 7 crore. Amitabh Bachchan has consistently been the host of the show, except for one season, where Shah Rukh Khan had replaced him as the host.

The new season of the show has been facing quite a few controversies, with Amitabh Bachchan having been accused of featuring a few questions that felt like they were pro-ruling party. Whether this was deliberate or not, we have no clue, but this season of KBC sure has given rise to some very hilarious jokes on Twitter. Here are some of the choicest ticklers!

Do you have any good jokes on the new season of the show? Share them in the comments section below…