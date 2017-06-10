Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9: Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host with band bajaa and baraat – watch video

There were speculations that the ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will not have Amitabh Bachchan as the host and instead the channel is looking to get Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Madhuri Dixit. Nothing against the ladies here but KBC without AB is so not happening. Remember Shah Rukh Khan also tried? But now that we have the first promo of the new season with Bachchan in it, we can’t wait for it to begin because when it comes to KBC, it is always a learning experience, literally! (Also read: Chiranjeevi to shoot for the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Oct 11)

The new promo itself reflects our feeling everytime we hear that the next season of KBC is ready to begin. The video has people dancing to the desi beats of the show’s track. The situation is that of a baraat where you can see people having a gala time and then Big B appears asking everyone to register. Registration opens from June 17 at 9pm. Check out the video right here to know what we are saying…

AB few days back had revealed his look from the show by sharing a few pictures from his photoshoot on his Twitter timeline. In a bandhgala suit, he was looking damn neat. KBC is one show which never gets old despite being on its ninth season. Apart from being the only quiz show on TV these days, it also works hugely because of Bachchan’s camaraderie with the contestants. He connects with them, sharing anecdotes with them, listening to their stories and at times, also helping them win crores of money. So it is difficult to even fathom KBC without Bachchan. He is simply majestic on the show and is irreplaceable, we feel. This season too promises to be simply awesome and we can’t wait for it to begin already.