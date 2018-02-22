Kavita Kaushik’s latest bikini picture on Instagram deserves a huge applause for its caption

Kavita Kaushik, who shot to fame when she played the character of Chandramukhi Chautala in Sony SAB’s F.I.R is currently holidaying in Goa with her hubby, Ronit Biswas. The TV actress took to Instagram to post quite a few pictures from her vacay. But one picture which has become a talking point is the one in which she is on the beach in a bikini. Before you get your thoughts running helter skelter, let us tell you that it’s because of the strong caption that she put on the post.

Kavita has urged all the women of the world, who want to wear a bikini, but can’t because they are shy of their body to stop doing that and not hide their flaws. Here’s what her caption reads, “Here’s to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws , who would know this better than me but you know what I realised we all have them ,we all have some fat , some scars , some cervical spondylitis..oh sorry that’s just me who has it hope none of u do ,some birthmarks that just don’t go no matter what ubtans and creams we apply !! Grr .. so what now ? Are we gonna Just waste our lives ogling at perfectly shaped models on the Internet and then criticising them ? or are we gonna hit the gym , eat a healthy diet ,achieve our best fittest body and embrace all other flaws n be our unique beautiful best and jump into the ocean 🤪!!? I think it’s the latter , my cervical doesn’t stop me from doing the chakrasan (jiski acchi si photo samandar ke paas kheench ke kal dikhaaungi) Nothing should stop you from being the best version of you !! So all you fabulous ladies out there you are all beautiful/sexy/cute/pretty/ etc in your own unique way! Lift each other up and be powerful ! Biggg hugg to all my girls ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ #whoruntheworld #girls #fuckoffphotoshop.” [sic] Check out the post right here:

This is really amazing on Kavita’s part, we have to admit. We hope the women will take a cue from her and embrace their bodily flaws rather than hiding them. Because as Kavita rightly said, every woman is beautiful in her own way. Here are some other pics from Kavita and Ronit’s vacay:

