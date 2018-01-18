Kay Kay Menon talks about playing an investigating officer for the fifth time in Vodka Diaries – watch video

The uber talented actor, Kay Kay Menon, will be next seen in a murder mystery titled Vodka Diaries. The movie is opening in theatres tomorrow and the actor feels very positive about it. He plays ACP Ashwini Dixit in the film and is trying to catch a serial killer on the loose. What struck me as interesting is that this won’t be the first time he is playing an investigating officer. This will be his fifth time.

Amitabh Bachchan has been cast in the role of a police officer for around 12 times in his career and yet he never got typecast. It is just that a few stars can play a few roles so good that it is hard to imagine anyone else doing the same. Probably the same goes for Kay Kay Menon for he gets to play a cop for the fifth time in Vodka Diaries after Bombay Velvet, Rahasya, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny and Black Friday. Though the actor says, “I have never played an investigating officer, I have always played people. So it doesn’t matter to me if I am playing a professor, cop or a lawyer. That is why a Paraskar (Rahasya) is different from Ashwini Dixit (Vodka Diaries). ” In the video below you will see Kay Kay explaining his take on playing an investigating officer.

Vodka Diaries has been directed by debutant Kushal Srivastava. The movie follows ACP Ashiwin Dixit as he investigates a series of murder that took place in Manali in the span of 24 hours. His wife Shikha (Mandira Bedi) ends up becoming a target of the serial killer. Will he be able to save her? Watch out for the film in theatres on January 19.