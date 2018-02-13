Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor lands in legal soup as KriArj Entertainment plans action against him for cheating

The troubles around the upcoming film Kedarnath seem to be spiralling out of control. What began with a disagreement between the director and producers over the release date of the film has now blown up into legal war. After Abhishek, the director of the film featuring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, refused to budge from his demands of releasing the film on the same date as Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, tension gripped the production. Earlier, reports surfaced that suggested that Kedarnath has been put on hold and that KriArj entertainment has severed ties with Abhishek, founder of the production house Guy In The Sky. Now, we learn that KriArj is all set to take the matter to the court.

“Guy In The Sky Pictures is trying to wriggle out of a binding agreement. KriArj Entertainment and T-Series continue to own the film as it’s co-producers along with Balaji and also own it’s exclusive distribution rights. We are seeking legal recourse against Abhishek Kapoor and his production company for the various defaults committed by them of their commitments to both KriArj & T-Series .This includes attempts made by Guy in The Sky Pictures and Abhishek Kapoor to cheat KriArj Entertainment & T-Series after making them heavily invest in the Film. We no longer wish to make any further comments , the court proceedings will put all speculation to rest” the production house said in a statement issued. ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath in limbo as director Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment part ways

To add to the drama, several reports suggest, that Abhishek was being unprofessional with the money that producers had put into the project. He delayed the movie by 6 months and changed technicians last minute, blowing up the production cost monumentally.

This won’t be the first legal soup that Abhishek has found himself in. Back in 2015, Eros International had asked him to return the remuneration of Rs 60 lakh after a project he was signed for failed to go on floors. The film was supposed to feature Ranbir Kapoor in lead role and the production waited 5 years for it to kickstart the shooting but Abhishek went ahead with other projects, as per reports.