Kedarnath first look features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan standing at the brim of destruction

Sushant Singh Rajupt’s next is Abhishek Kapoor directed Kedarnath. The romantic movie, that also hints at being tragic, marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan; daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The cats and crew of the film has been in Dehradun/Kedarnath area for the past few days, prepping up for the role, and now the director of the film has announced that they kickstart shooting from tomorrow. Yep. Sara will set foot on the floor of her first film tomorrow. We are sure she is helluva nervous and excited. The announcement was made on Twitter as Abhishek shared the first look of Kedarnath; which gives us intriguing details of the plot. And here is our attempt at decoding the poster…

First off, we have notice that makers have went with the hues of blue and orange for the first look. Similar hues have been used in a gigantic number of hit movies, which speaks for the fact that it is very classy. Secondly, in the silhouette in the background you can see a man kissing a woman’s forehead, presumably our main lead. The Himalayan peaks are visible in the background. In the center of the poster you can see a few pilgrims trekking their way upwards. And finally, you can see the glimpse of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. The flooded temple of Kedarnath and the semi-submerged statue of Lord Shiva. A pitthu is standing on brim of the entire destruction. As already announced by the makers, Sushant will be seen playing the role of a pitthu; men who carry pilgrims on their shoulders for a certain amount of money. But if you look closely, the pitthu in the poster is not alone.

You can see someone’s legs near his shoulder and we can assume that it is Sara. This confirms that the two actors will play an unlikely duo stuck with each other in a deadly situation in the adversities of the nature. Also Read: [First Pics] Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput seek divine blessings before shooting for Kedarnath

Nite b4 the 1st day of shoot is alwys a long 1. b4 i hit the sack,heres the 1st look of r latst obsession #kedarnathfirstlookpic.twitter.com/lVgkkHyOJD — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 4, 2017

Earlier, T – Series took to Twitter to make an official confirmation that Kedarnath is slated to release in Summer 2018. Talking about Kedarnath, Ekta Kapoor, co-producer of the film, has earlier said, “When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It’s Sara’s debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland.”