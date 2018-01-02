Keerthy Suresh: I have been an ardent fan of Suriya

Keerthy Suresh, who is currently busy with multiple projects in hand, has started the promotions for Suriya’s Thaanaa Serndha Koottam which is slated to hit screens for Pongal 2018. She will have two releases this month since Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi is also confirmed to see the light of the day for Sankranthi.

Sharing the beautiful moments of shooting with Suriya, Keerthy Suresh said in a statement, “I have been an ardent fan of Suriya from my school days. My mother has already acted with his father Sivakumar in three movies. I used to challenge her saying that one would I would pair with his son. I am so happy that my dream has become a reality. Suriya sir is such a reserved person and doesn’t talk much. But when I ask for any suggestions, he comes up with a supportive gesture.”

Spilling the beans on her role in the film, which is an adaptation of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, Keerthy Suresh said, “I don’t have a name in Thaana Serndha Koottam. My character involves humour and surprise elements as well. I play the role of an orthodox Brahmin girl. I loved the way Vignesh Shivn narrated the script and my characterization.”

Thaana Serndha Koottam is directed by Vignesh Shivn and is produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Films. Karthik, Ramya Krishnan, Senthil, RJ Balaji and many more prominent actors are a part of the cast. The album composed by Anirudh Ravichander will be launched tomorrow.

(Text by: Surendhar MK)