Kerala State Film Awards 2018: Parvathy and Indrans take home top honours

Kerala State Awards 2018 were announced today. A total of 110 films were contesting to win top prizes, out of which six were children’s films. Cultural minister AK Balan read out the list of winners and mentioned that the jury, consisting of the likes of Dr Biju, T V Chandran, Cherian Kalpakavadi and Dr M Rajeev Kumar, weren’t too kicked about the films that were submitted for the honour. 78 per cent of the winners are debutantes this time. We have compiled the winners list for you here. Check it out… (Also read: Take Off trailer: Fahadh Fazil-Parvathy’s gritty film will remind you of Akshay Kumar’s Airlift)

Best Film – Ottamuri Velicham, directed by Rahul G Nair

Best second film – Eden, by Sanju Surendran

Best popular film – Rakshadhikari Baiju

Best Actor – Indrans (Aalorukkam)

Best Actor – Parvathy (Take Off)

Best character actor – Alencier Ley (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best character actress – Pauly Valsan ( Ee Ma Yau)

Best child actors – Master Abhinad (Swanam), Nakshatra (Rakshadhikari Baiju)

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pallissery ( Ee Ma Yau)

Best debut director – Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off)

Best cinematographer – Manesh Madhavan

Best script – Sajeev Paravoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best adopted screenplay – Eden ( S Harish, Sanju Surendran)

Best composer – M K Arjunan (Bhayanakam)

Best singer (male) – Shahabaz Aman (Mayanadhi)

Best singer (female) – Sithara Krishnakumar (Vanamakalunnuvo, Vimanam)

Best lyrics – Prabha Varma (Clint)

Best background score – Gopi Sunder (Take Off)

Congratulations to all the winners…