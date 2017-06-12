Kerry Washington: I am nothing like my character in Cars 3

Award winning actress Kerry Washington plays the character of Natalie Certain in Cars 3 and according to the Scandal actress, the role is completely differently from her real life avatar!

“Natalie Certain is a know-it-all, bossy pants, super-nerdy character,” adds Washington, who jokes, “I’m nothing like that, so it was a stretch, but I was somehow able to access the truth of this character who thinks she knows everything.”

Disney-Pixar’s popular Lightning McQueen is back on the big screen as the successful Cars franchise hits screens once again, but he’s not a rookie anymore. Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen finds himself suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. Also read: You will hear late Paul Newman’s voice in Cars 3; Spooky or what!

Cars 3 features Owen Wilson (“The Royal Tenenbaums,” upcoming “Wonder”) as the voice of Lightning McQueen. Cristela Alonzo (“The Angry Birds Movie”) voices tech-savvy trainer Cruz Ramirez, who tries to help #95 return to greatness, and Armie Hammer (“The Birth of a Nation”) lends his voice to next-gen racer Jackson Storm, whose high-tech speed leaves Lightning McQueen behind. Kerry Washington (ABC’s “Scandal,” HBO’s “Confirmation”) was called on to voice statistical analyst Natalie Certain, Nathan Fillion (ABC’s “Castle,” ABC’s “Modern Family”) provides the voice of brilliant business-car Sterling, Lea DeLaria (Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black”) lends her voice to formidable school bus Miss Fritter, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton helps bring voice command assistant Hamilton to life.