Ketan Mehta drags Kangana Ranaut to the EOW for cheating, but the actress’ lawyer denies all allegations

The Kangana Ranaut – Ketan Mehta controversy does not seem to end. After the filmmaker sent the actress a legal notice for hijacking his film on Rani Lakshmibai (the queen of Jhansi), Ketan has taken another drastic step. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, he has now filed a complaint at the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) claiming that Kangana had cheated him and breached his trust. The director has alleged that he was in talks with the actress for more than a year for his project titled – Rani of Jhansi: The Warrior Queen, but she hijacked his idea and has now started making her own film on the subject. He even reported that his company has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 9 crore because she had started shooting for his film, but left the project abruptly. However, Kangana’s lawyer has denied all these allegations.

Talking about his latest legal move, Ketan Mehta told the popular tabloid, “We shared various versions of the script and sketch materials with Kangana Ranaut. We were shocked when we came to know that she was making the film within someone else and that’s why we also sent her a legal notice. We have been working on this project for 10 years now and it’s a labour of love. They have hijacked our project and that is not acceptable.” (ALSO READ – Ketan Mehta sends a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for trying to hijack his film on Rani of Jhansi)

While Kangana recently mentioned that both the projects were completely different, her lawyer – Rizwan Siddiquee suggests that the actress has not done anything wrong. As he told the tabloid, “My client knows she has not committed any moral or legal wrong, therefore such ridiculous and baseless claims or complaints will not deter her in any manner. The facts of the matter and the evidence will reveal the truth.”

A senior EOW officer also revealed that after getting the written complaint from Ketan Mehta, they will now file a FIR and then initiate a probe into the matter. Kangana will also be summoned to record her statement soon. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about this latest development? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!