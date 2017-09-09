Khar police arrests bouncers who assaulted two lensmen for clicking Shilpa Shetty’s pictures

After the sad incident of two bouncers beating up two photographers for clicking pictures of Shilpa Shetty, the Mumbai police has arrested them. The two bouncers employed by Bastian Restaurant got into a fist-fight which left a cameraman gravely injured. They were snapping Shilpa Shetty and husband, Raj Kundra who stepped out after a dinner. In a statement to PTI, senior inspector Ram Chandra Jadhav of Khar police station said, “Based on the complaint filed by victims, a case has been booked under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), RW section 34 (common intention), against the two bouncers.” The video of the incident was all over the net showing how badly the photographers were thrashed by the bouncers. They were left with injuries on the face and head. Shilpa took to social media to condemn the incident. (Also Read: A wounded photographer narrates a horrific tale of bouncers hitting him at Shilpa Shetty’s dinner date – watch video)

Landed in Amritsar and was at the Golden Temple.. This is my Statement.. Really saddened by last nights incident #solidarity #fraternity #standbyyou A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

Shilpa’s statement on Insta read: OMG, appalled and disappointed at the way these photographers were bashed up. Really unnecessary. I even posed for them before I left and the next thing I knew, they got into fisticuffs violently when I left. Feel bad for the paps they stand for hours sometimes for a shot. They are part of my fraternity and no one needs to be beaten for doing his job.

The restaurant, which is a popular hub for celebrities was also shaken by the incident. They have reportedly changed their security agency to prevent such incidents in the future. They issued a statement that read: We’re saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian. During last night’s incident, the people involved were bouncers, who are hired for Bastian via external vendors – as is the practice, the security services agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day.

We hope such unfortunate things do not happen again. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…

(With inputs from PTI)