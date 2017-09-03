Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Epi 13: Nia Sharma and Monica Dogra are back on the show as wild card contestants

On tonight’s episode we get to see that Manveer Gurjar, Monica Dogra and Nia Sharma are back on the show. They’re not officially getting the second chance unless they perform a stunt that’s given to them. They’re wrapped in a bag in a morgue and the bag is filled with cockroaches and worms.

They've to find the key and open the lock. That's the stunt. Manveer manages to do it in 1 min 12 secs, Monica does it in 18 secs and Nia completes the stunt in 16 secs. So Manveer has to bid adieu to the show and Nia and Monica join the rest of the gang on the show.

Next is the Water stunt for which Monica and Ritwiq are selected. They’re put inside a tank underwater. The tank is locked. So they have to Find the key and open it and come out swimming. Monica couldn’t do it so they had to abort the task. She gets hurt and her leg starts bleeding. Monica gets fear Ka fanda. Ritwiq does the task well.

The third task is the grossest of them all!

There are Three cans which has liquid waste. The contestants are divided into teams of two. Host Rohit Shetty gives them a list of things like balls, shoes, etc to remove from the bins.