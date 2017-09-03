Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, epi 14: Geeta Phogat gets eliminated from the show

It’s Torture Week this week on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and host Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to torture the contestants in every possible way. Let’s take you through what happened on tonight’s episode on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Electric current stunt

Teams: Karan and Lopa; Hina and Shantanu

What the stunt is all about:

One person sits on the electric chair while the other one has to do the task. They have to move a rod through an iron zig zag bar. Every time rod touches the bar, the person sitting on the chair will get an electric current.

Verdict:

Karan and Lopa took 3 mins 20 secs to complete the stunt.

Swayam and Hina took 2 mins 58 secs to complete the stunt.

Hence, Karan and Lopa are given the fear funda.

Honey bee stunt

Teams: Geeta and Monica; Karan and Lopa

What the stunt is all about:

Considering it's a partner stunt, one person will be tied with rope. Another one will have to find keys to open the lock that's tied along with the rope. What about the bees? Honeybees will be around in that box which has the keys and around 6000 bees will be on the person who is tied to the rope. Unlike every season, this time, the khiladis are not allowed to wear a body suit. And that's quite a task. (ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Epi 13: Nia Sharma and Monica Dogra are back on the show as wild card contestants)

Verdict:

Geeta gets stung by bees and gives up on the task. However, Lopa and Karan complete the stunt.

Elimination stunt



To be done by: Geeta; Monica

They’re put in a box which has ice cold water in it. They’ve to push water out of the tank, as much as they can while more water will keep coming from another side.

Verdict: Geeta gets eliminated

Geeta couldn’t perform the stunt so she gets eliminated.