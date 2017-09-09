Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, epi 15: Hina Khan goes straight to elimination round and loses her ‘makaan’, Karan Wahi doesn’t have any ‘kapda’ to wear

We are in the eight week of Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 8! How time has flown, the show is as exciting as its previous seasons with its daredevil, scary, action packed stunt. Rohit Shetty as host is commendable as always as he bonds with his contestants, encourages them and also takes their case! So, what’s tonight’s episode about? Well, this episode is about finishing tasks for the sake of ‘Roti, kapda, Makaan’ If they wnat their basic amenities to be taken away, the contestants have to go through stunts that will test their courage, their judgement, their nerves! Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, epi 14: Geeta Phogat gets eliminated from the show

The first stunt involved partners. and two cars. One would be locked in the car’s hood and the other would have unlock the partner. They then would have to jump from one car to another, both of which would be suspended at a height. Lopamudra and Rithvik go first, they get off to a brilliant start when Lopamudra realises she has forgotten the key! She wastes another minute to get the key and then unlocks Rithvik, they both jump, not without Rithvik smashing the glass of the car. Monica Dongra and Ravi Dubey go next. All was fine until Monica took long to figure out the keyhole to car’s hood. Eventually they both jump across to the other car. Nia and Hina go next, they make headway within a minute but their stunts ends badly with Nia Banging her nose against the car’s bonnet and HIna loses her balance in panic. Needless to say, Nia and HIna are awarded the Fear Fanda. They are given rock hard bread n Butter as ‘Roti’ is taken away from them.

The next task involves depriving the participants of their clothes. Shantanu and Karan are asked to do a tricky and jump and pin the flag stunt It invovles using your judgement and not letting the dizziness get to you. Shantanu finishes off the task successfully, his clothes are returned to him. While Karan’s flags fall in water. His clothes are taken away from him and he’s also awarded a fear fanda!

The last task involves taking away the ‘makaan’ The three who were awarded the fear fanda have to sort out black rats form white rats while their head is locked up in a box full of spiders. Nia Sharma is the first to perform the stunt. She keeps calms and manages to finish sorting them out. Hina starts panic and she starts to lose grip of one or two rats. Panic is getting to her, but she completes the task. Next is Karan, who is petrified but he manages to finish off the task. He takes 18 minutes to finish the task! Everyone was laughing over it including Karan! At the end of it, since Hina sorted a rat into the wrong box, she goes straight to elimination round. AS for Karan Wahi, he has no kapda to wear! Stay tuned for tomorrow’s episode. Will Hina Khan go through with her elimination stunt successfully?