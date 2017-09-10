Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, epi 16: Karan Wahi gets eliminated, Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Monica Dogra’s ‘makaan’ is taken away

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is back with more darr and khatra on its Episode 16 tonight. Without wasting any time, Rohit Shetty goes on to reveal that he will take way the ‘makaan’ of all those contestants who go into elimination. Rohit Shetty starts off with a deadly stunt – It’s a stunt that involves two people. One has to lay in glass case with snakes of all sizes covering them, while the other has pick each snake up and put into another glass box. What’s worse, the stunt would be measured by weight. Monica and Karan managed to pick up 4kgs while Rithvik and Shantanu managed to pick up 12kgs! Shantanu was the absolute daredevil as he fearlessly picked up snake after snake. Monica and Karan were obviously awarded Fear Fanda. Their Makaan is taken away from them. Karan doesn’t have ‘kapda’ nor does he have ‘makaan’! Now what will have happen if water supply is taken away from you? Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, epi 15: Hina Khan goes straight to elimination round and loses her ‘makaan’, Karan Wahi doesn’t have any ‘kapda’ to wear

They then move into the other task, not without Shantanu putting on an awesome performance on a narrow ledge way above the ground! The next task involves walking on a narrow ledge to collect four valves from the other end and then connect each of them to a pipe. Till they close the pipe, water will be gushing forcefully on their back. Ravi manages to reach only the third pipe. Lopamudra manages to reach up the fourth while Nia completes the task! Ravi dubey is awarded Fear Fanda.

Now four them – Hina Khan from last night’s challenge, Ravi, Karan and Monica appear for the elimination round. The task involves moving in circles while tied to a wheel, in water. The person willbe given three keys and they have to unlock three locks while moving in circles. Once they have unlock three of them, they can pull a white chain that will release them off the wheel.

Monica Dogra went in first – She managed to unlock two of them in good time but then she got too nervous and took time with the third one. Somehow she managed to unlock the third one and after that she struggled to find the white chain. But eventually she completed the task. Ravi was next – he completed the task in good time without struggling too much. Hina was inext – it’s her first water stunt =, she seems nervous. But she did great job and finishes off in decent time! Karan is the last to go – he gets off to a great start but when it came to unlock the third one, he started to panic.