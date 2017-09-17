Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 finale week: Hina Khan breaks down while Nia Sharma becomes the first FINALIST to win the ticket to finale

Tonight’s episode started on a rather emotional note with Hina Khan breaking down courtesy Rohit Shetty who asked the contestants about their biggest regret and what they would want to change about their journey. Hina couldn’t hold back her tears as she confessed feeling horrible, every time her contemporaries would say she’s survived the battle because of luck and not talent. Nia and Ritvik even tried defending themselves saying they didn’t mean it but she stuck to her belief and asserted that she has all the skills to win the show and she will prove it till the end. Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 ticket to finale week: Shantanu DISAPPOINTS while Ravi Dubey reaches the climax task

And here began the round of tasks to win the ticket to finale…

Task 1 – Monica, Hina, Nia

The task was basically to drive the car in reverse and pass the route without hitting the cones placed as hurdle. Hina went in first but despite starting off on a great note, she failed to complete the task. Next was Monica’s turn who confessed in the beginning itself that she has never driven a manual car. She didn’t even know what’s the use of a clutch in the car, yet decided to take up the challenge and performed with much confidence. But obviously, she couldn’t survive until the end for she kept restarting the car again and again before giving up. Last was Nia’s turn who was a self-confessed good driver. She was well versed with her driving skills and also had an advantage considering both Hina and Monica couldn’t complete the task. And there…there…she nailed it with her sheer focus and determination. With this, Nia joined Ravi in the climax task.

Task 2 – Lopa, Ritvik, Shantanu

The second task was to find the keys in a box filled with crabs and open the locks. Lopa went in first but aborted the task within 3 minutes. Ritvik went in second and enthusiastically completed the task. However, Shantanu was the one who ensured to win over time by completing the task within 1.18 seconds, and qualifying straight to the climax task with Nia and Ravi.

Task 3 – Climax Task

This was the deciding task for who would become the first contestant to win the ticket to finale and it was a deadly one. The contestants had to go from one sky scrapper to another with the help of just 2 slabs and a thin path of rope for support. Ravi went in first and despite his fear of heights completed the task within the given time. Nia was a surprise package. Despite competing against two strongest contenders like Ravi and Shantanu, she made sure she gives a tough and completes the task. And guess what? She beat both the boys to become the first one to win the ticket to finale!

All in all, tonight’s episode was a nail biting one. We can’t wait to watch what’s in store next week. PS: One family member of each contestant is expected to join the finale task next weekend. So stay tuned!