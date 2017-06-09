Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan would kill to see her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal – so says her Insta post

Aww! Hina Khan just made our day with this post. The actress is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in Spain and is missing her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, terribly. The actress posted a few pictures on Instagram captioned,” #throwback #memories #missingspree I would absolutely kill to see u right now @rockyj1 to hug u, to talk to u.. missing u terribly.. plz com n see me soon.. let’s do some stunts together in Spain missing missing missing missing missing u”. That is just incredibly cute and romantic, don’t you think? And we really wouldn’t blame her for missing Rocky so much.

With Sargun Mehta flying to Spain to be with her husband, Ravi Dubey, there is a lot of romance in the air. We’re not surprised that Hina is also missing her better half. We couldn’t help but go all ‘Aww’ after reading her post. She even shared quite a few pictures of the two together in the post. We’re hoping that Rocky flies to Spain as soon as possible to surprise his lady love who is missing him so much. Now that would make this post complete, in our opinion. Check out Hina’s post and the pictures right here. (ALSO READ: Hina Khan finds a new gym trainer in Geeta Phogat in Spain)

Don’t they look cute together? Here’s some more love coming your way. Check out some more pics of these two together right here.

Adios✈️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Life is too short to b lived counting the years.. just enjoy the ride and make the most out of it.. #happybirthday @rockyj1 you are the finest,loveliest,tenderest,and most beautiful person I have ever known.. shine on.. have a rocking year ahead.. #happybirthday 😍 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Happy Valentine’s day❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:48am PST

Countdown has begun ❤️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:47am PST

