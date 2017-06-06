Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Is Shiny Doshi eliminated from the show?

Titled ‘Pain in Spain’,the eighth season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot in Spain this year. The 12 celebrities who have been brought on board to compete against each other are – Nia Sharma, Shiny Doshi, Ravi Dubey, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Shantanu Maheshwari, Hina Khan, Geeta Phogat, Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra.

They recently shot the first episode of the much-anticipated show and the first celebrity to get eliminated was Shiny Doshi. Well that is what is being reported. The Jamai Raja actress uploaded a picture on her Insta story that has got everyone speculating whether she has been eliminated. The fact that she posted a picture of an airport and wrote, ‘And it’s time to say Goodbye’, proves that she has departed from the country. Moreover she is not even seen in any of the pictures the celebrities have uploaded on their various social media handles. While no official statement has come from the channel, it’s being said that she has been eliminated from the show.

Here’s what she posted –

Here are some pictures of the gorgeous actress, that she clicked while she was in Spain –

Shiny has been a part of popular TV shows like Saraswatichandra, Sarojini and Jamai Raja and this was the first time when she would have been seen in a different avatar. But, unfortunately she got eliminated in the first week itself. Although the news is a bit disappointing, we are hoping that she will make a re-entry in the show as a wild-card contestant.