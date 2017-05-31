Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Nia Sharma gets injured but is a total sport about it

Injuries and accidents are a part of most reality shows on television, Khatron Ke Khiladi being the major one. Recently, Nia Sharma suffered some injuries while completing a task on the show and took to Instagram to post a picture of her bruises, with a smile. The actress seems to have bruised her fingers and arm quite a lot. She captioned the image, “Ya it hurts real bad, and I cry real bad, but then the pain’s worth it when you’re done and you know you’ve done it right #kkk8 #injuredpuppy” The actress has posted a picture of herself lying down with a smile, showing off her bruises.

The celebs are definitely having a tough time on the show but looks like they are enjoying a lot, too. The participants were seen blowing off some steam before they begin with the stunt-based reality show. Nia, along with Lopamudra Raut, and Shiny Doshi was flaunting her hot bikini bod in Spain. The team even took a road trip to Las Vegas. Nia is constantly updating us on her Instagram and we can’t stop looking at her. Check out this picture of her posting about her injury right here. (ALSO READ: HOT! Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 babes Nia, Lopa, Shiny take a dip in the pool looking damn sexy – View Pics)

Ya it hurts real bad, and I cry real bad, but then the pain’s worth it when you’re done and you know you’ve done it right🤘 #kkk8 #injuredpuppy A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 29, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Makes you want to give her a tight hug, doesn’t it? While you admire this post, here are some more from her social media account.

Knew nothing about stunts, but we surely rocked our bhangra session in #spain !! #kkk8 #bhangramusic A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 24, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Bracing ourselves!! The last warm up.!! What’s coming.!! #kkk8 #Day1 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 24, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

The show will air on television from July 2017. Coming back to Nia’s injuries, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.