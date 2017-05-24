HOT! Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 babes Nia, Lopa, Shiny take a dip in the pool looking damn sexy – View Pics

The shooting for one of the most awaited reality shows of television – Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, has finally begun today in Spain. The contestants reached Spain a few days back and have been having a whale of a time in the picturesque locales of the country since then. Hina Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Geeta Phogat, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shiny Doshi, Monica Dogra, Shibani Dandekar and Karan Wahi are having a fun time knowing each other, partying together and exploring the place. From taking road trips, clicking selfies, playing voleyball to having dinners together, these television celebs are leaving no chance to make the most of this time, before they start shooting for the rigorous stunt-show.

Here are a few pictures of the hot female contestants of the show, who are soaring temperatures in Spain with their beach-wear.

Nia Sharma

Lopamudra Raut

Shiny Doshi

Shibika Dandekar and Monica Dogra

The gang

These pics have definitely made our wait difficult. To be hosted by Rohit Shetty, KK8 is expected to go on air by July. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates on the show.