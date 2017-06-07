Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Sargun Mehta joins hubby Ravi Dubey in Spain

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is being shot in Spain and all the contestants are having a whale of a time. We are sure they are missing their loved ones back home. Well, Sargun Mehta has left for Spain to be with hubby Ravi. The gorgeous gal is enjoying being a solo traveller. Well, with hubby Ravi being busy with the shoot of the show, she is preferring to spend her time exploring the sights and sounds of the beautiful country. Sargun’s films Lahoriye released to good public response and now it is time for a break. While Ravi is in Malaga, Sargun is discovering Valencia. (Also Read: Ravi Dubey makes up for wife Sargun Mehta’s absence in Spain and how!)

Sargun posted a snap against the stunning Church of San Juan del Hospital which is known for its Gothic, Romanesque and Baroque architecture. She also spent time sightseeing in Barcelona and surrounds. She is looking fabulously chic in all the outfits. The actress is having a good run in the Punjabi film industry and her fashion quotient is also on the rise. She has made sure she is a chic traveller. We love her outfit against the backdrop of the Church.

Shining 💥💥💥💥.. #vacation #barcelona #spain #workhardpartyharder A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

And at last i managed to click a selfie which is not only my face. I put my phone on the ground with a timer on my camera and managed.i am so proud of myself. #selfie #vacation #clearingmyhead #solotraveller #valencia #history A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Warning – while taking selfies like these someone might grab your phone from the ground and run away . I am worse i put my purse behind my phone for support and a little extra for the thief . I think about everyone you see . #vacation #valencia #solotraveller #happychild A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

#vacation #holidaysesaon #solotraveller A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Sargun is surely soaking into the delights of Spain. Travelling alone can also be a lot of fun and she has spoken about how she has to be careful about her stuff while roaming around. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…