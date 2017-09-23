Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Semi Finale: Shantanu Maheswari receives his first fear fanda in the Family Special episode

Rohit Shetty kickstarted the tenth week i.e. the Semi Finale week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 with a surprise. He invited the loved ones of all the seven contestants on the show. Ravi Dubey got ecstatic to see his wife Sargun Mehta and so did Hina Khan to see her boyfriend Rocky. Nia Sharma, Shantanu Maheshwari and Lopamudra Raut got their siblings as their partners. Rithvik Dhanjani could not have anybody from his family’s side and hence his buddy Karan Wahi returned to the show to support him. Shibani Dandekar, who was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show, also joined the team as Monica Dogra’s partner.

In the first task, the family member/friend of the contestant was supposed to sit in a box filled with cockroaches, until the contestant hands them the key to open it. To get the key the contestants were required to pick marbles with their mouth from a box filled with cockroaches and put them in a separate box. And, they had four minutes to do this. Lopamudra and her sister Bhagyashree went first. Lopa completed the stunt in 2:19 minutes. It was Ravi and Sargun’s turn next. He rescued Sargun in 2 minutes, thereby winning the task.

For the next stunt, the contestants had to rescue their loved ones from an explosion by assembling a detonator with a crowbar. Rohit selected Hina and Shantanu to perform it. Hina managed to detonate before Shantanu and hence she won the round. Shantanu received fear fanda from Rohit.

For the third task, Rithvik and Monica were supposed to rescue their buddies Karan and Shibaani, who were locked in a box kept in a swimming pool. Karan aborted the stunt in 47 seconds whereas Shibaani aborted it after 57 seconds. Rithvik got the fear fanda along with Shantanu and Lopa.