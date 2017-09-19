Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Shantanu Maheshwari declared WINNER of Rohit Shetty’s show?

Look at that! We already have a winner for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. As per reports in India-Forums, Shantanu Maheshwari will take the trophy home this season. Who knew this chocolate boy with groovy moves is going to impress everyone with stunts, too! There have been quite a few speculations about Hina Khan winning the show but clearly puts an end to those rumours. Shantanu fans are going to be super thrilled at this news. Hina, Ravi Dubey and Shantanu make it to the top 3 and the Dil Dosti Dance boy will reportedly take the trophy home. We can’t wait to watch the finale now!

Oh and that’s not it! The finale will have the entire team of Golmaal 4 boosting the finalists and entertaining the audience. We can’t wait to see Rohit with the cast of his upcoming film making the finale one unforgettable event. Can’t believe Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has already reached the finale. The show took the first spot in the BARC report for several weeks before getting replaced by Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. But it was indeed one of the most popular seasons and the audience loved the kind of participants that were signed for this season. (ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 finale week: Hina Khan breaks down while Nia Sharma becomes the first FINALIST to win the ticket to finale)

While we wait to get a confirmation on this, check out some of Shantanu’s moments from KKK8.

Fallen in love with them… thanks #kkk8 for showing me the other side of these creatures.. #snakes #paininspain #colors #endamoleshineindia A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Khatro ke khiladi was not always serious…we had our smiling sessions too… #kkk8 #colors #paininspain #endemoleshineindia A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Something about this picture i love… #kkk8 #kkk8boys #paininspain #colors #endemolshineindia A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

It was this task which made me believe- if you believe in yourself you can do it #kkk8 #colors A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

Don’t miss Khatro ke khiladi tonight #Repost @colorstv with @repostapp ・・・ Watch our khiladis bring out their filmy side while #RohitShetty puts them through a series of Bollywood inspired stunts. #FilmyKKK8 A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.