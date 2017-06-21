Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Shiny Doshi, Shibani Dandekar and Manveer Gurjar become the first three contestants to get evicted from the show

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 eliminations are on in full swing and three contestants have already been evicted from the stunt-based reality show. Shiny Doshi was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show, after which it was Shibani Dandekar, who got evicted. The recent one to leave the show was Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gurjar, as reported by India-Forums. Well, we did not expect Manveer to get evicted so quickly. He was a commoner and had proved his mettle in some really difficult tasks in the Bigg Boss house. Looks like KKK8 is going to be tougher than we thought, this time around.

Manveer posted a collage on his Instagram tagging almost everyone and captioned it,” Spain Diary. Unforgettable Journey. with @itsrohitshetty @rithvik_d @ravidubey2312 @imkaranwahi @niasharma90 @geetaphogat @monicadogra @shibanidandekar @shantanu.maheshwari @shinydoshi15 @lopamudraraut @realhinakhan @babbarjasmine @gunikasaini @vanita_parihar @nimishdidwania @colorstv @endemolshineind #spain #journey #friendship #brother #fearfactor #KKK8 #action #international #thanks”. Whether he won the show or not, Manveer definitely had loads of fun in Spain and his collage his proof enough. Shiny and Shibani, too, had put up pictures on their social media platforms but not after being evicted. They mostly put up pictures of them having a gala time in Spain. (ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan would kill to see her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal – so says her Insta post)

Check out these pictures that they upload while they were in Spain.

my home 🌊 🏄🏽my 🖤 #beachlife #KKK8 #thatbrowngirl #khatronkekhiladi8 shot by @najibhabib A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Mad gang… A post shared by shiny doshi (@shinydoshi15) on May 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

The hustle is real! we work hard we promise @monicadogra #DMoney #thatbrowngirl 👯🖤🇪🇸 A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Which contestant are you rooting for in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.