Khushi Kapoor spotted chilling with friends in Bandra – view pics!

The Kapoor girls are up and about. Yes, we are talking about Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi’s daughters have grown up to be lovely girls and are Internet sensations in their own right. Elder sister Jhanvi was seen in Karan Johar’s birthday bash bonding with Sara Ali Khan and Aryan Khan. Well, today Bollywood Life spotted Khushi with her friends in Bandra. It looked like a casual weekend night with friends. They were seen at a pizza place. Khushi wore a white dress, the same outfit she was seen in at the airport some time back. The girl was in the car with a friend while the others got down to get the pizza. We guess that they were heading for a house party later. (Also Read: Did Jhanvi Kapoor try to seek Ranbir Kapoor’s attention at Karan Johar’s birthday bash?)

Khushi is quite a sensation like Jhanvi. The teenager’s stunning pictures on social media are quite the rage. The two have impeccable fashion sense like their mom Sridevi and are regulars at social dos. While we know that Jhanvi is set for a Bollywood career as an actress. Buzz is that she will be launched by Karan Johar. It is not certain if Khushi too will become an actress. We feel she might take up a more behind the scenes roles. (Also Read: What rivalry? Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor bonded like BFFs at Karan Johar’s birthday bash – view pic)

Sridevi is busy with the promotions of her film Mom directed by Ravi Udyawar. This is her comeback after five years since English Vinglish. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….