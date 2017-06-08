Khushi Kapoor steps out with a friend and we can’t stop crushing on him – view pics

Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is a style diva. Just at 16 years of age she enjoys her own fan following, and her popularity on Instagram speaks for the notion. Girls keep a close check on the fashionista’s outings to borrow a style cue or two from the ever-so-chic Khushi. Well, we have the latest pictures of the Kapoor princess, and this time her style game is not the only thing you’ll be talking about. You see, Khushi was spotted in the city with a very special friend and we can’t stop crushing on the handsome guy. Nah! We are not talking about a potential boyfriend whom Khushi stepped out with. But her cute lil pet dog is our main man today. This article just got 10 times cuter. Didn’t it?

Khushi was hanging out with a friend in the city when the paparazzi clicked her. Wearing a white off shoulder dress with frills, the teen diva was looking very pretty. But let us talk about the reason why you are on this article. Khushi was holding a super cute dog in her arms, whom we are assuming is her pet. And seriously the cutie is stealing the limelight. The tiny Shih Tzu also seemed to be enjoying the attention of the camera. Also, we would love to know more about this cutie patootie. Hope Khushi updates us about him.

Khushi holding a cute tiny dog – it was totally looking like a scene out of a Hollywood movie. Reminding us of Reese Weatherperson’s Legally Blonde scene where she brings her chihuahua to a court room. And we will like to end this one with a popular quote I read somewhere, “Have you ever wondered how an average dog is a better person than an average human?”