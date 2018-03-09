Kim Kardashian’s ‘nudels’ post on Instagram – Sexy or Gross? Fans are divided!

Social media sensation, Kim Kardashian has been ruling Instagram with her quirky and sexy posts, since quite sometime now. Recently, as Kim turned her hair to platinum blonde, her Insta posts got everyone hooked on to them. She surely never fails to surprise. She even turned her hair candy pink and revealed how she sought inspiration from Manga characters. Kim is often seen posing smokin’ hot pictures of herself which take the internet by a storm. Apart from stunning photoshoots, her nude selfies is what sets the temperatures soaring. This time, too, Kim took to Instagram and postsed a topless picture of herself, enjoying a cup of noodles. However, the internet is divided over the picture. While some can’t stop praising this topless pictures, others are completely grossed out by it. Also Read: While Priyanka’s Arabian magazine cover was celebrated, Kim’s Indian mag cover receives flak – Why so much hypocrisy?

This surely isn’t the first time Kim has sparked controversy with her Instagram post. Recently Kim’s Vogue India cover became the talking point. While many were in awe of her pulling off the ethnic attire, others were not pleased. Twitter was flooded with reactions like, “So many pretty Indian models out there and Vogue India somehow chooses kendall jenner and kim kardashian for their covers. How hard is it to have Indian women represent Indian culture.” [sic] “I have nothing against Kim Kardashian but @VOGUEIndia is really doing itself a disservice by continually neglecting to portrait brown women in their “magazine”— you’re perpetuating a detrimental cycle of underrepresentation. Stop white washing your own damn culture.” [sic]. This time, too, Kim has divided the internet with her latest picture. Check out the reactions below:

🍜 nudels A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2018 at 9:31am PST

Kim is reportedly going to bring her famous show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to India. Kim Kardashian West is in love with the ‘desi’ attire and Indian jewellery. She hopes to come to India soon with her reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Kim talked about her love for India with Vogue India for its March 2018 issue with text written by Mira Jacob, read a statement. “The saris, the jewellery, the clothes — everything was so beautiful,” Kim said. “I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India,” she added.