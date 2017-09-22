Kingsman – The Golden Circle review roundup: The OTT action entertainer fails to impress the critics unlike the first movie

Kingsman: Secret Service was one of the sleeper hits of the year, with no one expecting a British intelligence comedy to surprise us with its OTT action sequences and humour. Now that the first movie worked, expectations were sky high with the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Matthew Vaughn returns to direct the sequel, while Taron Egerton continues to play the lead, with Mark Strong and, surprisingly, Colin Firth (who was killed in the last movie) also returning. Julianne Moore is playing the big bad here, while other new cast members include Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal.

The movie released this Friday to mixed reviews, with many claiming that though the sequel amps up the zaniness of the first movie, it lacks the energy and the fun of its predecessor. Here are some of the reviews…

Indian Express

“Now Egerton is older, in an affair with of-all-people a Swedish princess, and spends the film playing catch-up with his American counterparts. Vaughn shows his hand and insecurity about the sequel by digging up all the ghosts, literally, of the first film. Firth, whose character Galahad had been shot in the head by Valentine, returns courtesy a “gel”, and so does a sidekick who didn’t even impress the first time around. You can’t help but wonder if the impressive body count The Golden Circle is mounting wouldn’t return resurrected in the third film.”

Hindustan Times

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the second in the surprise series of films based on a (highly recommended) comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, is a film plagued by many problems, the least of which is the baffling manner in which it treats its characters – they’re strangely isolated and underused, the lot of them. Like some bizarre form of actor humiliation, the more celebrated you are, the more embarrassing your role in Kingsman 2 is likely to be.”

Firstpost

“If you liked the over the top nature of the first movie, this one goes much further, with more blood, more superlative impossible stunts and even more risqué comedy. It’s all a roaring exercise in excess. So if you’re into a harmless escapist time at the cinema this movie is the one for you. If you want to hang out with your friends, laugh your nose off, and drown yourself in beer, this is the perfect movie for you. If you’re going to be home alone and want the cinematic equivalent of comfort food, this is the film to stream.”

NDTV

“This is a film of unashamed, unrestrained delights, with many a surprise lurking in the wings. It is also an all-starrer in the old-fashioned way, with the first half of the movie constantly enervated by the ‘entry’ of a superstar actor every few scenes. By the time we meet the lepidopterist… But hark, I shan’t spoil these moments. Isn’t lepidopterist such an exquisite word though? Say it out loud, do.”

So have you seen Kingsman: The Golden Circle? What’s your opinion of the movie?