Kishwer Merchant’s role in Chidiyaghar inspired by Sushmita Sen from Main Hoon Na

Kishwer Merchant surely knows how to be in news and always keep on doing some show or other. The latest news around her is that is she is playing a glamorous sexy teacher in Sab TV’s comedy shown Chidiyaghar. Kishwer has started shooting for the show and her look is like Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Naa. Kishwer is wearing chiffon saree and cut sleeve blouse in the show. She plays the principal of a school who looks down on middle-class people. How Chuhiya and Kapi’s kids cross her path and she comes to Chidiyaghar to make them modern is the story. Kishwer has mainly played negative roles and is doing comedy after a long time .

After her marriage with actor Suyyash Rai, Kishwer had taken a small break. After her honeymoon, she did a small role in Savitri Devi Hospital again in a negative avatar. Since the show did not require much of her dates she took up Chidiyaghar as she wanted to do comedy. While husband Suyyash Rai will be seen in Sony TV’s Pahredaar Piya Ki…, Kishwer is excited that she is busy managing both home and work. Kishwer has been working on television for last 12 years and has played roles of all kinds.

Last year Kishwer and Suyyash got married with much fanfare in Mumbai. Later they had a long honeymoon in California USA. Unlike most actors who go on breaks, Kishwer is one of few actresses who is always working and are active even though in small roles. As they say out of sight is out of mind and Kishwer and Suyyash know this pretty well. They are very active on social media and always keep their fans happy with something or other through social media. Well, surely many actors should learn this art from the couple.