Kishwer Merchantt gets replaced by Kajal Pisal in Savitri Devi; exposes producer Rashmi Sharma in a hard hitting post

Kishwer Merchantt, who played Neeta Adarsh Malhotra’s role on Colors’ show Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Productions), has now been reportedly replaced by Kajal Pisal. Kajal was last seen on Rashmi Sharma‘s another successful show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in Mansi’s role.

A source close to the production house told IndianWikimedia, “Kajal has been chosen to take ahead the role of Neeta. Neeta’s character will be shown as negative.” Neeta was revealed to be in an illicit relationship with Dr. Anand Malhotra (Mohan Kapur).

Ok Just😝 A post shared by Kajal Pisal (@pisalkajal) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Turns out Kishwer was not even informed about this development and she got to know about it from an entertainment portal. She is miffed with the production house for not just keeping her in the dark but also for spreading false rumours about her being incompetent to work because of her leg injury. She has exposed the production house in a hard hitting post on Instagram. She claims that she had anyway made up her mind to quit the show as her character was not shaping up as she had expected it to be but the makers chose to tell a different story to the world.

Read Kishwer’s full post here –

A little note for The worst production house ever !! @msrashmi2002_ .. read it !!! @colorstv #savitridevicollegeandhospital @savitridevicollegendhospital @savitridevi.collegeandhospital @savitridevi_collegeandhospital A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Kishwer has mentioned in the post how she was made to sit idle at her home for four months. When she finally decided to quit Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital, they started her track but unfortunately she fractured her foot. But, she did not let that come in her way as she continued to go to the sets daily. “You may see me struggle but u will never see me quit !!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

You may see me struggle but u will never see me quit !!! Top @gunnzz_the_studio 😁 A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

They say u shud experience everythg once in ur life .. I decided to experience what a fracture feels like !!! #willbebackstronger !!! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Erjtfjc8DC — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) September 4, 2017

Kishwer had hinted about quitting the show in an earlier interview. “I have not been shooting for a while as my character does not have much to do for the moment. And now since I am heading to Xtreme Jordan (vacation and fitness trip), I am not sure how my dates will work out as I am supposed to be going for Savitri Devi shoot as well. So let us see how things pan out,” she told IndianWikimedia.