Kishwer Merchantt turns muse for husband Suyyash Rai in a white bikini

It is a known fact that Suyyash Rai is one helluva photographer. Besides acting and singing, clicking pictures is something he does really well. Well, the handsome actor brought in the New Year at Sri Lanka. Kishwer Merchantt and he were accompanied by friends Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta and Rithvik Dhanjani – Asha Negi. With Suyyash on the trip, he has clicked many pictures of everyone, the maximum of Kishwer, of course. In one of the pics, we see Kishwer posing on the Bentota Beach in a white bikini. The swimsuit is a super chic one and she compliments it with a pair of sunnies and wavy hair. (Also Read: Ex Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai seal it with a KISS on their first wedding anniversary; view pic)

The couples seem to be a whirlwind tour of Sri Lanka exploring places like Colombo, Galle and Kandy. They also posted chilled out pictures from the beaches of Bentota. SuKish got married last year and celebrated their first anniversary this December. While many would have liked a quiet getaway, these people partied with friends on New Year’s. Check out these pictures…

Happy New Year ❤️ A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:52am PST

The trip meant a much needed break for Suyyash and Kishwer who have been rather busy lately. While Kishwer is a part of SAB TV's Partners, Suyyash is seen on Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. People are really liking him as Abhay on that show.