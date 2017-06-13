Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Dil Se Dil Tak – 5 TV shows that might go off-air soon

With the IPL fever dying soon, quite a few TV shows are going to bear the brunt of low TRPs. In fact, a lot of TV shows are under the scanner right now be it on Zee TV or Star Plus. Like they say, ‘Nothing lasts forever’. Looks like some of your favourite TV shows might go off-air this month, thanks to new launches. Channels and makers are adapting to the limited episodes strategy, since the audience is bored of the long format of shows that run for ten years. Get ready to bid farewell to your favourite shows this month.

According to reports, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Dil Se Dil Tak and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani will be going off-air soon, making way for new shows. This year is definitely seeing a lot of new shows with new concepts, be it digitally or on television. With Star Plus introducing its afternoon special shows and audience focusing on content-driven shows, the makers are trying to bring something new to the table with every episode and show. But here’s why these shows are on the scanner currently and might go off-air this month. (ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Jyoti makes a comeback on the show with a hidden agenda)

Jaana Na Dil Se Door

Though the audience loved Shivani Surve and Vikram Singh Chauhan’s chemistry, it failed to get the kind of TRPs like Saath Nibhana Saathiya. In fact, the makers even introduced Shashank Vyas as a third wheel in the romantic show. Despite the twists and turns, the show could not garner the ratings it needed to sustain. So the channel will be scrapping the early evening slot as well as the show this month.

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

Based on a novel, the show started off as a breezy love story of Naina (Drashti Dhami) and Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) but ended up confusing the audience. To increase the ratings, the show used a supernatural angle to a surrogate mother track. But none of the twists or the star value of Drashti and Arjun could get the ratings for the channel. Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil will make for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon from July 2017. The show will air its last episode by end of June and will end with Naina and Raghav love story, obviously.

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

The first season of the show had Drashti Dhami and Siddhanth Karnick as the main leads. But the pair were replaced soon by Eisha Singh and Sartaj Gill. Though the fresh pairing did work for the show for some time, the makers lost the plot somewhere. So the makers and channel will be finally ending the show in July. The same slot will be taken over by Kundali Bhagya, which is a spin off of Kumkum Bhagya. Something all Kumkum Bhagya fans are definitely going to love, hopefully.

Dil Se Dil Tak

Dil Se Dil Tak was an adaptation of the popular Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. There was a lot of buzz about the show, courtesy a popular and a good looking cast. Though Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s chemistry gave us the feels and Jasmin Bhasin added the needed masala to the show, it failed to strike a chord with the audience. Not only is the show in the news for its low ratings but news about the lead actors throwing tantrums on the sets have also been doing rounds.

Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Surbhi Jyoti, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sharad Kelkar and Shaleen Malhotra, oh how excited we were for this thriller to hit the small screen! But Koi Laut ke Aaya Hai could not even run successfully for six months even. Though the show was a finite series but the low ratings has forced the makers to end it. Though the show had a unique story and edgy content, it failed to get the viewers’ attention. The show will be replaced by Aarambh, a period drama written by the writer of Baahubali, KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Looks like the audience is finally demanding intelligent shows with good content and not just a sob fest with too many twists. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.