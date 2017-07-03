Kratika Sengar’s husband calls her his ‘anchor’, posts a heartfelt birthday wish on Instagram – view pic!

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’s Kratika Sengar celebrates her 31st birthday today and is on cloud nine! Her husband, Nikitin Dheer, posted the sweetest message for her on Instagram. Of course, it went with a candid picture of the two where she looked like she was having a blast and he couldn’t take his eyes off her. Nikitin wrote how much she means to him and that this would be the fourth year that they’re celebrating her birthday together. Aww! We love such tiny mushy details. Kratika and Nikitin were friends initially who fell in love and decided to marry each other. The two are damn cute together.

In his post, Nikitin wrote,” Where do I start..this is the fourth year we are celebrating your birthday together..so many changes in these four years..have seen so many shades of yours in this time..we have gone from being friends to best friends to life partners..ur my anchor..my pillar..my partner in crime..my best friend..we do so many stupid things together and the laugh about it..on ur birthday..I pray you stay the way u are always..coz perfection does need to be tampered with..your hardwork and work ethic has always been inspiring..I pray you continue to inspire millions and absorb their love and blessings..so yeah..HAPPY BIRTHDAY..rest I need not say..u know it already.” (ALSO READ: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Meet the new man in Tanuja aka Kratika Sengar’s life – view pic)

Check out his post right here.

This is what the actress posted on her social media account for her birthday.

Happy Birthday, Kratika!