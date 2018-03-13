KriArj Entertainment bags the official remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi

After the success of Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman and Pari , KriArj Entertainment is on a roll , backing a thrilling, unique line-up of films that are the lethal combination of content and entertainment value. As per the latest update, the production house has now acquired the official rights of the 1964 timeless classic Woh Kaun Thi from NN Sippy. The psychological thriller is one of the cult classic that is talked about till date. The film was directed by Raj Khosla and starred Manoj Kumar and Sadhana. The movie is especially known for its remarkable songs composed by Madhan Mohan. Who can forget – Naina barse rimjhim, Lag Ja Gale se, two of the most celebrated songs of all time? Al;so Read: Pad Man, Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Here’s how Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment is entertaining the audience through socially relevant films

Turns out both these songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar will feature in the remake as well! “The minute we acquired the remake rights we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of Woh Kaun Thi. The film cannot be imagined without those songs.” says Prernaa Arora. The movie will be remade by producers Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment who will pay tribute to Manoj Kumar with this film.

Woh Kaun thi is a timeless classic that starred the epitome of beauty – Sadhanaji and the great artists – Manoj Kumar ji. The remake will be reminder of the kind of films we had in that era. The 1964 film was a black and white film that went on to become a major hit. In fact, Khosla and Sadhana ji’s collaboration continued after this psychological thriller with Mera Saaya and Anita.