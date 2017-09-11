Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi heap praises on Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central – Read Tweets

Farhan Akhtar, who recently organized a special screening of Lucknow Central for his industry friends, was showered with love from B-town. A week ahead of its release, Lucknow Central has already left Bollywood impressed. Apart from the film’s cast; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Atul Kasbekar, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Kunal Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar with Wife Anjali and Daughter Sarah, Sophie Choudry, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, David Dhawan along with Wife, Sooraj Pancholi, Richa Chadda, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu and Chitrangada Singh were present at the screening.

Lucknow Central,which stars Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal and Ronit Roy in main roles, brings to celluloid a drama that thrives on ambition, passion, friendship and determination. The film has garnered positive response from the Bollywood folks for its content.

Here’s how b-town praised the film –

Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon took to twitter and shared, “Watched #LucknowCentral !!Love the film for its unusual concept that keeps u entertained with great performances! love the climax!” She also gave the team her best wishes and wrote, “Kudos to the team! Lots of love & luck @nikkhiladvani @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty @ranjit_tiwari #LucknowCentral.”

Watched #LucknowCentral !!Love the film for its unusual concept that keeps u entertained with great performances!👌🏻👏🏻❤️love love the climax! — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 11, 2017

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared, “#LucknowCentral is a great mix of music, fun &thrill. Fav scene is when @FarOutAkhtar walks in with the Bachchan film playing and the climax.”

#LucknowCentral is a great mix of music,fun &thrill. Fav scene is when @FarOutAkhtar walks in with the Bachchan film playing and the climax👌 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 11, 2017

Well done @DianaPenty, you’ve grown so much as an actor & @manavvij you are rock solid in #LucknowCentral. And @RonitBoseRoy sir you’re a ⭐️ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 11, 2017

Dia Mirza also took to Twitter and shared, “Saw #LucknowCentral last night. A film with such good intention and absolutely amazing performances by ALL! @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty

Saw #LucknowCentral last night. A film with such good intention and absolutely amazing performances by ALL! @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 11, 2017

What is our idea of reform, redemption, justice? #LucknowCentral asks this of us…Congratulations @nikkhiladvani and team Lucknow Central — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 11, 2017

Huma Qureshi also shares, “All the best #LucknowCentral #RanjitTiwari @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty @nikkhiladvani Missed the screening..can’t wait to watch it”.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai tweeted, “Great team work, super performances, right intentions of #ranjittiwari & @nikkhiladvani helps u to describe #LucknowCentral @FarOutAkhtar.” In the words of Sophie Choudry, the film was all about “Thrill, emotion, music & a brilliant cast!! The climax will leave u cheering! All the best team #LucknowCentral @FarOutAkhtar @DianaPenty.”

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also had good things to say. “Captivated! #LucknowCentral Whatta Movie!! Take A Bow @FarOutAkhtar @RonitBoseRoy & entire cast and crew @ManishaDRatnani ,” he wrote. Another Bollywood photographer Avinash Gowariker also tweeted, “#LucknowCentral! Unusual & gripping film with superb performances… enjoyed it All the best to my friends @FarOutAkhtar @nikkhiladvani.”

Not only the trailer but also the songs have created a huge anticipation amongst the masses. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.