Kriti Sanon: I never want to do a film just for the heck of it

Kriti Sanon, who has only done three films – Heropanti, Dilwale and Raabta since venturing into Bollywood in 2014, says it has been a slow start for her, but it’s not something done purposely. Asked if she feels it’s a slow start for her in Bollywood, Kriti told IANS, “It’s not something done purposely. I think sometimes certain films demand more time. Raabta demanded this much time. I had signed Raabta before Dilwale released, but I had to prepare for two months before I started shooting for it. Then, there had to be a gap between both the schedules.”

The 27-year-old says she had to learn swimming, scuba diving and horse riding for Raabta. "I never want to do a film just for the heck of it, rather do it right. That could be one of the reasons that I had to give so much time to certain films. I had signed a film called Farzi and blocked the dates, but it didn't happen. So it has been a slow start," added the actress.

After Raabta, which released on Friday, Kriti is now looking forward to Bareilly Ki Barfi, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. "In this one year, I have shot for Raabta and completed Bareilly Ki Barfi, so it is a back to back release," mentioned Sanon.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, which is slated to release on July 21, is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film will feature Ayushmann as the owner of a printing press, Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti as a straightforward girl.