Kriti Sanon on being linked with Sushant Singh Rajput: It got on my nerves!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon share a crackling chemistry in Raabta. Though they are fantastic actors, there are several reports that suggest that their hot chemistry is not just because of their talent but due to the fact that they are lovers in real life too. The duo have denied these rumours several times, however, the reports don’t seem to end. In fact, sources still suggest that the two are pretty much together. But in an interview with Hindustan Times today, Kriti Sanon laughed off these rumours. But honestly these link up stories did get on her nerves.

While talking about the impact of these reports, Kriti revealed to the daily, “Initially, when the link-up stories came out, it did bother us because there was no truth to it. It got on my nerves, but then we started ignoring it. Eventually, we made peace with it and then we laughed it off. We are two people who gel well. We looked out for each other even while shooting and we bond over food more than anything else.” (ALSO READ – Sushant Singh Rajput’s message for Kriti Sanon will restore your faith in love)

Sushant and Kriti’s Raabta releases this Friday, June 9. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the movie revolves around the love story of Shiv (Sushant) and Saira (Kriti). Everything is going fine till the time Saira meets a reincarnated lover from a previous lifetime. But things go even more awry when Zakir (Jim Sarbh) is determined to make Saira his lover once again. It’s an interesting story with a lot of twists and turn. We expect the movie to perform well, however its run at the box office might get affected by the clash with Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan’s Behen Hogi Teri. (ALSO READ – Kriti Sanon gives her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput a piggyback ride and it’s worth a watch)

Talking about Sushant and Kriti’s alleged relationship, we hear that the duo became extremely close after the actor’s break up with Ankita Lokhande. The alleged lovers were inseparable during Raabta‘s schedule in Budapest and since then, they have been very much together. What do you guys have to say about Sushant and Kriti’s alleged relationship? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!