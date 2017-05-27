Kriti Sanon on being spotted with Sushant Singh Rajput: What’s the big deal?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing each other in the upcoming film Raabta. As it goes for any fresh pair, reports of their link up in real life started doing rounds. Adding fuel to the fire was when Sushant bought a new car, a Rs 1.5 crore Maserati Quattroporte, Kriti was the first person to go on a drive with him. The paparazzi clicked them, and the pictures made news headlines for days. Both the actors have reportedly quashed the reports of the dating, but the rumour mill keeps running. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kriti expressed that it was not bog of a deal that she went on a drive with her co-star, while she added that she doesn’t care about ‘fictional stories’ anymore.

“Every other day , I read about how I have opened up about this affair or how Sushant has opened up about it. I don’t know how many times we have supposedly opened up about it. There are so many fictional stories going around… in fact, one even suggested that I was holidaying with him in Bangkok, when I was actually sitting with my sister and sipping chai. Now, we just laugh it off.” the actress said.

She also talked about the pictures of her being spotted with Sushant in his new car. “Being spotted on a drive with Sushant or watching a movie with him means nothing …what’s the big deal?”she exclaimed.

Talking about rumours of his link up with Kriti, Sushan had once said, “I’ve realised that these kind of stuff would keep happening. Not only do I have to put up with my personal life being discussed openly, I also need to laugh along. Now my high is to find how innovative these fictional stories could be.”

Directed by Homi Adajani, Raabta will release on June 9.